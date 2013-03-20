submitted by Jason Donville
Canadians in the NCAA 2013 – Edition 1
As many of you have reminded me, the NCAA season is now well underway and so far no “Canadians in the NCCAA”. Sorry folks. This thing gets harder and harder to do each year as I try to keep up with other things like my job, my kids, my laundry, etc. As such, while I continue to track the stats, my ability to keep up with the write-ups has been reduced dramatically.
Here’s a brief update on “Canadians in the NCAA” with a focus on Division I. In the next edition I will add in Division II and in the next edition, Division III.
Canadian men looking good but different in 2013
First of all, the number of Canadian men playing Division I lacrosse continues to rise with 123 players on rosters this year vs. 118 last year. The second thing to note in 2013 is the ascendancy of defensive players and/or two way players with great defensive stats. These include players like Dylan Webster, Jordan Houtby and Jason Noble, all of whom were strong performers in 2012, but also include some new names like Ethan O’Connor, Pat Root, Luc Magnan, Reid Acton and Jack Donnelly. The third thing to note is that this rookie class looks really strong with players like Dan Lomas, Nicholas Beaudoin, Pat Root, TJ Sanders, Challen Rogers, Kyle Jackson and Griffen Leclaire putting up big numbers in their inaugural season. This indeed might be the deepest Canadian rookie class ever. Finally, goalie Dillon Ward, who hails from the same hometown as “All World Goalie” Chris Sanderson, is having a tremendous season at Bellarmine that is not captured in the stats that I track. So as I said at the outset, the Canadians are looking good in 2013, but it’s not just about goal scorers anymore.
|Canadian Div I “Impact” Leaders – 2013
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Hometown
|
Gp
|
G
|
A
|
GB
|
CT
|
IPG
|
1
|Dylan Webster
|Quinnipiac
|Brampton
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
49
|
0
|
11.60
|
2
|Jordan Houtby
|Detroit
|St Catharines
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
13
|
8.83
|
3
|Mike MacDonald
|Princeton
|Georgetown
|
6
|
16
|
7
|
12
|
5
|
7.50
|
4
|Ethan O’Connor
|Hobart
|Milton
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
1
|
7.50
|
5
|Dan Lomas
|High Point
|Burlington
|
8
|
22
|
2
|
16
|
8
|
7.00
|
6
|Jason Noble
|Cornell
|Orangeville
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
12
|
7.00
|
7
|Robert Church
|Drexel
|Coquitlam
|
7
|
17
|
11
|
12
|
3
|
6.57
|
8
|Mark Cockerton
|Virginia
|Oshawa
|
7
|
23
|
4
|
16
|
1
|
6.43
|
9
|Jeremy Noble
|Denver
|Orangeville
|
6
|
9
|
6
|
18
|
2
|
6.17
|
10
|Jake Hayes
|Robert Morris
|Calgary
|
7
|
15
|
7
|
16
|
2
|
6.00
|
11
|Shayne Adams
|Detroit
|St. Cath.
|
4
|
10
|
2
|
10
|
1
|
6.00
|
12
|Karsen Leung
|Bellarmine
|Victoria
|
7
|
6
|
17
|
14
|
2
|
5.86
|
13
|Nicholas Beaudoin
|Robert Morris
|Welland
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
5.67
|
14
|Logan Schuss
|Ohio State
|Delta
|
6
|
16
|
7
|
10
|
0
|
5.50
|
15
|Pat Root
|Drexel
|Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
19
|
9
|
5.43
|
16
|Dan Taylor
|Lehigh
|Calgary
|
8
|
15
|
11
|
15
|
1
|
5.38
|
17
|Cameron Mann
|Jacksonville
|Hamilton
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
16
|
2
|
5.17
|
18
|Ben McIntosh
|Drexel
|Coquitlam
|
7
|
17
|
9
|
10
|
0
|
5.14
|
19
|Wes Berg
|Denver
|New West
|
7
|
20
|
4
|
9
|
1
|
5.00
|
20
|Luc Magnan
|Robert Morris
|Pine Falls
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
8
|
4.86
|
21
|Jesse King
|Ohio State
|Victoria
|
6
|
14
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
4.83
|
22
|TJ Sanders
|Penn State
|Orilla
|
6
|
18
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
4.67
|
23
|Matt MacGrotty
|Bryant
|New West
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
10
|
4.67
|
24
|Tyler Melnyk
|Marquette
|Calgary
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
4.60
|
25
|Reid Acton
|Loyola
|Toronto
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
8
|
4.57
|
26
|Reilly O’Connor
|Georgetown
|Brooklin
|
6
|
10
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
4.50
|
27
|Scott Jones
|UMBC
|Port Moody
|
6
|
12
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
4.33
|
28
|Mike Mawdsley
|Sacred Heart
|Innisfil
|
6
|
11
|
0
|
13
|
1
|
4.33
|
29
|Zach Palmer
|J. Hopkins
|Oshawa
|
6
|
8
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
4.33
|
30
|Jack Donnelly
|Penn State
|Toronto
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
8
|
4.17
|
31
|Cameron Gardner
|Bellarmine
|Calgary
|
7
|
19
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
4.14
|
32
|Kirby Zdrill
|Yale
|Edmonton
|
5
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
4.00
|
33
|Nick Diachenko
|Delaware
|Courtice
|
8
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
3.88
|
34
|Cam Flint
|Denver
|Georgetown
|
7
|
10
|
4
|
11
|
1
|
3.86
|
35
|Challen Rogers
|Stony Brook
|Coquitlam
|
8
|
10
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
3.75
|
36
|Turner Evans
|Ohio State
|Peterborough
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
3.75
|
37
|Brandon Benn
|J. Hopkins
|Orangeville
|
6
|
19
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3.67
|
38
|Kyle Jackson
|Michigan
|Sarnia
|
8
|
11
|
6
|
12
|
0
|
3.63
|
39
|Griffen Leclaire
|Wagner
|White Rock
|
7
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
3.57
|
40
|Tyler Digby
|Robert Morris
|New West
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
3.57
|
41
|Jacob Ruest
|Robert Morris
|Cornwall
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
16
|
1
|
3.57
|
42
|Zach Herreweyers
|Loyola
|London
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
3.50
|
43
|Chad Tutton
|N. Carolina
|Courtice
|
7
|
8
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
3.43
|
44
|Dave Morton
|Robert Morris
|Orangeville
|
7
|
13
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
3.29
|
45
|Patrick Corbett
|Lehigh
|Burlington
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
3.25
|
46
|Luke Laszkiewicz
|Robert Morris
|Oshawa
|
7
|
6
|
5
|
10
|
0
|
3.00
|
47
|M.Messenger
|High Point
|Surrey
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
3.00
|
48
|AJ Masson
|Vermont
|Newmarket
|
7
|
4
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
3.00
|
49
|Hugh Weir
|Canisius
|Saskatoon
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
3
|
2.83
|
50
|Brody Eastwood
|Stony Brook
|Victoria
|
8
|
15
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2.50
Canadian women looking different in 2013 too!
The number of Canadian women playing Division I lacrosse continues to rise slightly from 22 in 2012 to 23 in 2013. However, there has been a significant changing of the guard over the past year and many of the highest impact players in 2013 are freshman and sophomores. Vanessa VanderZalm, Kaylin Morrisette and Tori Quinn lead the youth movement but veterans Jen Freymond and Katie Guy remain high impact players on their respective teams.
|Canadian “Impact” Leaders In Woman’s Div I – 2013
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Hometown
|
GM
|
G
|
A
|
GB
|
CT
|
IPG
|
1
|Jen Freymond
|Liberty
|Lakefield
|
8
|
10
|
1
|
24
|
26
|
9.25
|
2
|Vanessa VanderZalm
|Vermont
|Pelham
|
8
|
11
|
3
|
24
|
11
|
9.00
|
3
|Kaylin Morissette
|Louisville
|Bowmanville
|
8
|
21
|
0
|
7
|
31
|
8.63
|
4
|Tori Quinn
|Canisius
|Orangeville
|
7
|
19
|
9
|
11
|
6
|
7.14
|
5
|Katie Guy
|Penn St.
|Whitby
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
16
|
6.75
|
6
|Karli Mackendrick
|Vermont
|Whitby
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
4.75
|
7
|Katie Donohoe
|Monmouth
|Peterborough
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
0
|
4.00
|
8
|Cian Dabrowski
|Ohio State
|Orangeville
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
3.17
|
9
|Erin Campbell
|Detroit
|Orangeville
|
8
|
8
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
3.13
|
10
|Lexie McCormick
|Detroit
|Peterborough
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
0
|
3.00
|
11
|Ellie Delich
|UC Davis
|Coquitlam
|
7
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
2.86
|
12
|Rachael McKinnon
|Denver
|Brooklin
|
8
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
2.75
|
13
|Jordan Lyons
|UMBC
|Peterborough
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2.75
|
14
|Janaye Dzikewich
|Louisville
|Whitby
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
6
|
2.63
|
15
|Ashley Bull
|Canisius
|Langley
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
2.50
Final thoughts – It really feels like there is a changing of the guard with respect to Canadians in the NCAA. Even two or three years ago, Canadians (mainly men) who were playing in the NCAA had only the benefit of a few years of field lacrosse before they got to college – they arrived primarily as box lacrosse players and learned field rules and tactics on the fly. The current class of freshman is different. Most have been playing field lacrosse for a decade, have attended top prep schools and play in many cases non-offensive roles. From a Canadian fan perspective, it’s a really exciting development because it makes the game more interesting and means our national teams will be even more competitive. Lacrosse season has arrived and it feels so good!
Yours in lacrosse – JP Donville