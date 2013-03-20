submitted by Jason Donville



Canadians in the NCAA 2013 – Edition 1

As many of you have reminded me, the NCAA season is now well underway and so far no “Canadians in the NCCAA”. Sorry folks. This thing gets harder and harder to do each year as I try to keep up with other things like my job, my kids, my laundry, etc. As such, while I continue to track the stats, my ability to keep up with the write-ups has been reduced dramatically.

Here’s a brief update on “Canadians in the NCAA” with a focus on Division I. In the next edition I will add in Division II and in the next edition, Division III.

Canadian men looking good but different in 2013

First of all, the number of Canadian men playing Division I lacrosse continues to rise with 123 players on rosters this year vs. 118 last year. The second thing to note in 2013 is the ascendancy of defensive players and/or two way players with great defensive stats. These include players like Dylan Webster, Jordan Houtby and Jason Noble, all of whom were strong performers in 2012, but also include some new names like Ethan O’Connor, Pat Root, Luc Magnan, Reid Acton and Jack Donnelly. The third thing to note is that this rookie class looks really strong with players like Dan Lomas, Nicholas Beaudoin, Pat Root, TJ Sanders, Challen Rogers, Kyle Jackson and Griffen Leclaire putting up big numbers in their inaugural season. This indeed might be the deepest Canadian rookie class ever. Finally, goalie Dillon Ward, who hails from the same hometown as “All World Goalie” Chris Sanderson, is having a tremendous season at Bellarmine that is not captured in the stats that I track. So as I said at the outset, the Canadians are looking good in 2013, but it’s not just about goal scorers anymore.

Canadian Div I “Impact” Leaders – 2013 Rank Player School Hometown Gp G A GB CT IPG 1 Dylan Webster Quinnipiac Brampton 5 6 3 49 0 11.60 2 Jordan Houtby Detroit St Catharines 6 1 1 25 13 8.83 3 Mike MacDonald Princeton Georgetown 6 16 7 12 5 7.50 4 Ethan O’Connor Hobart Milton 4 1 0 27 1 7.50 5 Dan Lomas High Point Burlington 8 22 2 16 8 7.00 6 Jason Noble Cornell Orangeville 6 1 0 17 12 7.00 7 Robert Church Drexel Coquitlam 7 17 11 12 3 6.57 8 Mark Cockerton Virginia Oshawa 7 23 4 16 1 6.43 9 Jeremy Noble Denver Orangeville 6 9 6 18 2 6.17 10 Jake Hayes Robert Morris Calgary 7 15 7 16 2 6.00 11 Shayne Adams Detroit St. Cath. 4 10 2 10 1 6.00 12 Karsen Leung Bellarmine Victoria 7 6 17 14 2 5.86 13 Nicholas Beaudoin Robert Morris Welland 3 2 1 14 0 5.67 14 Logan Schuss Ohio State Delta 6 16 7 10 0 5.50 15 Pat Root Drexel Hamilton 7 0 1 19 9 5.43 16 Dan Taylor Lehigh Calgary 8 15 11 15 1 5.38 17 Cameron Mann Jacksonville Hamilton 6 6 5 16 2 5.17 18 Ben McIntosh Drexel Coquitlam 7 17 9 10 0 5.14 19 Wes Berg Denver New West 7 20 4 9 1 5.00 20 Luc Magnan Robert Morris Pine Falls 7 0 0 18 8 4.86 21 Jesse King Ohio State Victoria 6 14 7 6 1 4.83 22 TJ Sanders Penn State Orilla 6 18 3 7 0 4.67 23 Matt MacGrotty Bryant New West 6 0 0 8 10 4.67 24 Tyler Melnyk Marquette Calgary 5 7 7 9 0 4.60 25 Reid Acton Loyola Toronto 7 0 0 16 8 4.57 26 Reilly O’Connor Georgetown Brooklin 6 10 10 7 0 4.50 27 Scott Jones UMBC Port Moody 6 12 3 7 2 4.33 28 Mike Mawdsley Sacred Heart Innisfil 6 11 0 13 1 4.33 29 Zach Palmer J. Hopkins Oshawa 6 8 11 7 0 4.33 30 Jack Donnelly Penn State Toronto 6 0 0 9 8 4.17 31 Cameron Gardner Bellarmine Calgary 7 19 3 7 0 4.14 32 Kirby Zdrill Yale Edmonton 5 11 1 8 0 4.00 33 Nick Diachenko Delaware Courtice 8 16 2 5 4 3.88 34 Cam Flint Denver Georgetown 7 10 4 11 1 3.86 35 Challen Rogers Stony Brook Coquitlam 8 10 10 8 1 3.75 36 Turner Evans Ohio State Peterborough 4 7 3 5 0 3.75 37 Brandon Benn J. Hopkins Orangeville 6 19 1 2 0 3.67 38 Kyle Jackson Michigan Sarnia 8 11 6 12 0 3.63 39 Griffen Leclaire Wagner White Rock 7 13 5 3 2 3.57 40 Tyler Digby Robert Morris New West 7 7 2 10 3 3.57 41 Jacob Ruest Robert Morris Cornwall 7 5 2 16 1 3.57 42 Zach Herreweyers Loyola London 2 3 0 4 0 3.50 43 Chad Tutton N. Carolina Courtice 7 8 2 10 2 3.43 44 Dave Morton Robert Morris Orangeville 7 13 1 9 0 3.29 45 Patrick Corbett Lehigh Burlington 8 9 1 10 3 3.25 46 Luke Laszkiewicz Robert Morris Oshawa 7 6 5 10 0 3.00 47 M.Messenger High Point Surrey 8 4 4 8 4 3.00 48 AJ Masson Vermont Newmarket 7 4 8 7 1 3.00 49 Hugh Weir Canisius Saskatoon 6 0 0 11 3 2.83 50 Brody Eastwood Stony Brook Victoria 8 15 0 5 0 2.50

Canadian women looking different in 2013 too!

The number of Canadian women playing Division I lacrosse continues to rise slightly from 22 in 2012 to 23 in 2013. However, there has been a significant changing of the guard over the past year and many of the highest impact players in 2013 are freshman and sophomores. Vanessa VanderZalm, Kaylin Morrisette and Tori Quinn lead the youth movement but veterans Jen Freymond and Katie Guy remain high impact players on their respective teams.

Canadian “Impact” Leaders In Woman’s Div I – 2013 Rank Player School Hometown GM G A GB CT IPG 1 Jen Freymond Liberty Lakefield 8 10 1 24 26 9.25 2 Vanessa VanderZalm Vermont Pelham 8 11 3 24 11 9.00 3 Kaylin Morissette Louisville Bowmanville 8 21 0 7 31 8.63 4 Tori Quinn Canisius Orangeville 7 19 9 11 6 7.14 5 Katie Guy Penn St. Whitby 8 0 0 23 16 6.75 6 Karli Mackendrick Vermont Whitby 4 1 2 7 3 4.75 7 Katie Donohoe Monmouth Peterborough 7 0 0 23 0 4.00 8 Cian Dabrowski Ohio State Orangeville 6 7 2 6 3 3.17 9 Erin Campbell Detroit Orangeville 8 8 7 8 1 3.13 10 Lexie McCormick Detroit Peterborough 8 0 0 23 0 3.00 11 Ellie Delich UC Davis Coquitlam 7 11 1 3 2 2.86 12 Rachael McKinnon Denver Brooklin 8 7 0 2 12 2.75 13 Jordan Lyons UMBC Peterborough 8 7 1 1 1 2.75 14 Janaye Dzikewich Louisville Whitby 8 0 0 11 6 2.63 15 Ashley Bull Canisius Langley 6 1 1 10 3 2.50

Final thoughts – It really feels like there is a changing of the guard with respect to Canadians in the NCAA. Even two or three years ago, Canadians (mainly men) who were playing in the NCAA had only the benefit of a few years of field lacrosse before they got to college – they arrived primarily as box lacrosse players and learned field rules and tactics on the fly. The current class of freshman is different. Most have been playing field lacrosse for a decade, have attended top prep schools and play in many cases non-offensive roles. From a Canadian fan perspective, it’s a really exciting development because it makes the game more interesting and means our national teams will be even more competitive. Lacrosse season has arrived and it feels so good!

Yours in lacrosse – JP Donville

March 20, 2013

