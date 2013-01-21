Mammoth Comeback

Roughnecks blow fourth quarter lead, lose 13-12 in OT

story by Tom Frank

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary – The Roughnecks played host to the Colorado Mammoth last night at the Saddledome. Both teams are coming off loses in their home openers. The Riggers lost once at home and won once in Colorado last season.

Shawn Evans opened the scoring for Calgary, continuing from his 5 point performance from last week. Calgary goes ahead by 2 when Chris Levis loses sight of the ball in his pads and it trickles into the net. Roughnecks goalie, Mike Poulin, looked sharp early with help from his teams smothering defence.

The Mammoth finally got on the board with a power play tally from John Grant Jr at 8:19 of the opening quarter. Calgary responded with a similar play on the power play, 13 seconds after. The ‘Necks scored on 3 of 4 shots thus far and finished the quarter scoring on 4 of 7. Calgary lead 4-2 after fifteen.

Colorado scored 51 seconds into the second frame, followed by 2 more goals from Calgary, Scott Ranger and Dane Dobbie, his first of the season at 1:34. Mammoth goalie, Chris Levis, was injured on the play, and replaced by Matt Roik. Geoff Snider recorded his 200th career point at 3:50 of the second, to make it 7-3 for the Roughnecks.

There was no scoring for the next seven minutes until Grant notched his hat-trick at the eleven minute mark. That ended scoring for the half. Calgary lead 7-4. The Riggers defence controlled most of the play in the 2nd quarter and allowed Poulin to have a clear view of every shot.

Grant scored in the first minute of the 3rd quarter. Two minutes after, Evans replied with his 2nd of the night. After another goal by Colorado, Evans scored his 3rd and 4th goals on the power play. Calgary’s power play was much better this week, going 5-8.

Grant scored his 5th of the game, from the doorstep, to keep his team within range, 7-10. Snider scores, going coast-to-coast about a minute after, but the Mammoth managed to pot one more on the power play to maintain the 3 goal deficit, 8-11.

Jeff Shattler, with his 2nd, made it 8-12 earlier in the final frame. There would be no scoring for the next eight minutes, until Grant scores the double hat-trick. The Mammoth keep plugging away and it soon becomes 10-12 and 11-12. Calgary started to look sloppy on defence and allowed Colorado multiple shots of rebounds. Adam Jones ties the game with 1:20 remaining in regulation.

If not for the heroics of Poulin in the final seconds of play, the Riggers would not have the opportunity of overtime. Clearly the save of the game was Poulin throwing out his arm to block a shot by Grant, after a mad scramble in front of the net during the final seconds regular time.

Sean Pollack sealed the deal for the Mammoth, scoring at 6:02 of the overtime period.

Calgary has a chance for redemption as they travel to Colorado next week for the rematch.

Grant lead all scorers (6-2); Gavin Prout (1-6).

Evans lead Calgary (4-3), Shattler (2-2), Dobbie and Scott Ranger (1-3).

